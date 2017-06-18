Trump lawyer: President 'not under investigation' — no matter what Trump tweets - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump is not under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a member of his legal team said Sunday morning.

"The president is not under investigation by the special counsel," Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team, told “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd. He also made similar comments to Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Mueller was widening his investigation on Russia's interference in the 2016 election to also investigate whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump seemed to confirm he was under investigation in a tweet Friday. “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," he wrote, offering no clarification on the tweet.

Speaking to Todd, Sekulow said the president was responding to that report and is not under investigation.