Trump owes lenders at least $315 million, disclosure shows| Reuters

Reuters reports;

President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

He had roughly $20 million in income from his new marquee Washington hotel, which opened just down the street from the White House last September. Revenues also increased at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort known as the "Winter White House."

Trump reported income of at least $594 million for 2016 and early 2017 and assets worth at least $1.4 billion. (bit.ly/2sah0ZM)

The 98-page disclosure document posted on the ethics office's website showed liabilities for Trump of at least $130 million to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas [DBKGK.UL], a unit of German-based Deutsche Bank AG.

For example, Trump disclosed a liability to Deutsche exceeding $50 million for the Old Post Office, a historic Washington property where he has opened a hotel.

Trump reported liabilities of at least $110 million to Ladder Capital Corp, a commercial real estate lender with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Boca Raton, Florida.