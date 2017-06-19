US spy agencies linked 14 UK deaths to Russia: report | TheHill

The Hill reports;

U.S. intelligence agencies have linked the deaths of 14 people on British soil to Russia’s security services and mafia groups, according to BuzzFeed.

The intelligence collected by Americdan spy agencies is based on public material, human sources and intercepted communications, according to the report published Monday.The two-year investigation conducted by BuzzFeed found that U.S. officials shared all of the gathered intelligence with U.K. authorities; however, police ruled out foul play in all 14 of the cases. The report goes on to say British police have failed to confront Russian assassinations, a KGB tactic to do away with political opponents around the world.

BuzzFeed reported last week that U.S. spy agencies had provided the U.K with intelligence claiming Russian whistleblower Alexander Perepilichnyy was likely assassinated on orders directly from Moscow. British authorities declared that Perepilichnyy died of natural causes.

The report comes as Russia appears to be exerting influence in various Western democracies, most notably meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.