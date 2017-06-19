Newsvine

Georgia special election tweets traced to one source - POLITICO

Politico reports;

A Trump-supporting social media guru is flooding Twitter with grass roots-appearing messages against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

With Georgia’s special House election going down to the wire, it’s no shock that Twitter is saturated with Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel. But what is surprising is just how much of the traffic traces to a single, identifiable source.

Accounts related to one entrepreneurial Donald Trump supporter, Robert Shelton, aka @RobertsRooms, have flooded hashtags about the 6th Congressional District election with anti-Ossoff and pro-Handel messaging.

“DON'T VOTE FOR #NEVEROSSOFF,” one wrote early Friday morning. “HIS BIG MONEY DONORS OWN HIM.”

“Inexperienced? Immature? That's #Ossoff. Vote 4 #KarenHandel,” tweeted another on Thursday evening.

Full story in article.

