The real reason Republicans can't answer simple questions about their health care bill - Vox

Vox reports;

On Friday, my colleagues Tara Golshan, Dylan Scott, and Jeff Stein published a remarkable piece collecting interviews with eight congressional Republicans about their health care bill. They asked the simplest question possible: What problems do you think this bill will solve, and how do you think it will solve them? Not a single Republican has a clear answer. The exchange with Sen. John McCain is particularly bizarre:

Tara Golshan

Generally, what are the big problems this bill is trying to solve?

John McCain

Almost all of them. They’re trying to get to 51 votes.

Tara Golshan

Policy-wise. What are the problems [in the American health care system] this is trying to solve — and is the bill doing that right now?

John McCain

Well, it's whether you have full repeal, whether you have partial repeal, whether you have the basis of it. It's spread all over.

Tara Golshan

But based on the specifics of the bill you have heard so far, is it solving the problems [in the health care system]?

John McCain

What I hear is that we have not reached consensus. That’s what everybody knows.

But McCain’s reply, while incoherent, isn’t as offensive as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s straight lie that Americans will “absolutely not” lose Medicaid coverage under the House bill.

It’s worth asking why Republicans are lying about this, why they can’t give a clear explanation as to what their bill does, why they’re jamming the legislation through a secretive, rushed process that even their own members are criticizing. Because there is a reason. And it is damning.