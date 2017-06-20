F-15 shoots down armed drone over Syria, CENTCOM reports - POLITICO

Politico reports;

A U.S. Air Force F-15E on Tuesday shot down an armed drone over Syria that was advancing on allied forces, U.S. Central Command reported, in another sign of escalating tensions with the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"The armed pro-regime Shaheed-129 UAV was shot down by a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle at approximately 12:30 a.m. after it displayed hostile intent and advanced on coalition forces," the command said in a statement.

The incident comes two days after a U.S. Navy F/A-18 shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber that was attacking U.S.-backed rebels in the same area of Tanf, where Syrian Democratic Forces are being trained to fight the Islamic State terrorist group.

CENTCOM on Tuesday reinforced that "the Coalition presence in Syria addresses the imminent threat ISIS in Syria poses globally. The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat."