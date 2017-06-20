Newsvine

Poll: More Russians skeptical about Putin's economic course

AP reports;

MOSCOW (AP) — An increasing number of Russians have become disillusioned with President Vladimir Putin’s ability to improve the economy and curb rampant corruption, while support for his foreign policy has remained strong, according to a poll released Tuesday.

A Pew Research Center survey said 40 percent disapprove of the way the Russian leader is handling the economy, compared to 23 percent two years ago. Separately, 45 percent of those polled disapprove of how he is dealing with corruption, compared to 29 percent two years ago.

Full story in article.

