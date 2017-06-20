US expresses frustration over Saudi embargo on Qatar

AFP reports;

Washington (AFP) - The United States declared itself "mystified" on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have failed to justify their embargo on Qatar, and urged both sides to resolve the dangerous dispute.

Signaling Washington's mounting frustration at Riyadh's role in the crisis, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert called into question whether Qatar's alleged support for terrorism is its true cause.

"Now that it has been more than two weeks since the embargo started we are mystified that the Gulf states have not released to the Qataris nor to the public the details about the claims they are making toward Qatar," she said.

"The more that time goes by the more doubt is raised about the actions taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE," she added, in a significant swipe at two of Washington's closest allies.

"At this point we are left with one simple question: Were the actions really about their concerns regarding Qatar's alleged support for terrorism?"