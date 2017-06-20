Rex Tillerson to Work With Russia on Cybersecurity (Even After Hacking)

Newsweek reports;

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly has a three-point plan to both improve relations and work with Russia, one of which includes facing global threats posed by the Syrian civil war, the proliferation of North Korea’s missile and defense program and a third that could seem strange to some: Cybersecurity and cyber-espionage.

A BuzzFeed report published Monday detailed the former ExxonMobil CEO turned U.S. statesman’s plan, which included each side vowing to avoid “aggressive actions” that wouldn’t be productive for anyone as well as a third point called “strategic stability” meant to bundle together problems the two superpowers face.

But the second tenet, aimed at cybersecurity and cyberespionage, seems particularly odd given not only the investigations surrounding President Donald Trump and his former campaign but also the conclusion reached by the U.S. intelligence community that Russia intentionally meddled in last year’s election in order to ascend Trump’s candidacy.

The report makes no mention of how Tillerson intends to go about executing any of the three points, and instead focuses on how his new plan may represent the new top diplomat taking the reins from Trump, and the State Department regaining some power after President Barack Obama and his administration were seen as micromanaging the relationship.

The plan was also characterized as a way for Tillerson to show how little wiggle room the U.S. has when it comes to dealing with Russia.