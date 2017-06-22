The Senate health bill is out. Here's your speed read - Axios

Axios reports;

You can read it here, and a summary here. The highlights:

Ends the Affordable Care Act's mandates and most of its taxes.

Phases out its Medicaid expansion over three years, ending in 2024.

Limits Medicaid spending with per capita caps, or block grants for states that choose them. The spending growth rate would become stricter in 2025.

States could apply for waivers from many of the insurance regulations.

The ACA's tax credits would be kept in place, unlike the House bill — but their value would be reduced.

Funds the ACA's cost-sharing subsidies through 2019, but then repeals them.

