The Daily Beast reports;

Trump Aides Respond to His Latest Conspiracy Tweets: 'FML.'

After a cascading series of controversies created in large part by Donald Trump's Twitter account, the president took to his preferred medium again on Thursday to float another conspiracy theory: the Oval Office itself could be under surveillance.

Trump ended speculation on Thursday about whether he had installed a recording device in the Oval Office and made "tapes" of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey, a possibility he first raised in another tweet in early May. "I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," he wrote.

But then, unprompted, he floated another possibility: U.S. intelligence or law enforcement officials might have his office bugged. "With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey," Trump wrote.

It was a bizarre suggestion that took some in the White House off guard. "No clue what the thinking was," a White House staffer said of the tweets. "He could've just said there are no tapes. It's baffling, frankly."

Instead of putting the "tape" issue to rest and leave it at that, Trump's statements threaten to embroil the White House in yet another round of politically inconvenient questioning about issues—Comey's firing, the FBI's probe into Russian election-meddling, and Trump's reported efforts to hobble it—that the White House has tried, with little success, to move past.

Informed of the president's denial that he had recorded his conversations with Comey, a senior administration official replied, "At least that's behind us." When alerted to his apparent suspicions of Oval Office surveillance, the official replied in a text message, "fml."

That's shorthand for "fuck my life."