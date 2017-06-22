Ex-CIA officer charged with spying for China - POLITICO

Politico reports;

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer is facing charges that he sold top-secret U.S. government documents to China.

Kevin Mallory, 60, was arrested by the FBI at his home in Leesburg, Virginia, on Thursday and brought to federal court in Alexandria to face preliminary charges of espionage and lying to federal officers.

While the sensitivity of the information disclosed remains unclear, if the government can prove the charges, the case would represent one of the most brazen acts of espionage for China carried out by a veteran of the CIA and other government agencies.

Court filings claim that during a trip to China in March and April, Mallory accepted some kind of secure communication device from a Chinese national. Mallory later told the FBI that he was “trained to use it specifically for private communications” with the Chinese citizen, court papers say.