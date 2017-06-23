DNC: The Russians had been booted from our system by the time DHS called - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Democratic National Committee had kicked Russian hackers out of its computer systems by June of last year — two months before the Department of Homeland Security called to offer assistance, according to DNC officials.

The DNC is pushing back after former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testified before Congress that the DNC rebuffed the agency’s offer to help — testimony that drew gloating tweets on Thursday morning from President Donald Trump.

“Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election),” the president wrote. In another tweet, he said it was “all a big Dem scam and excuse for losing the election!”

It’s the latest dust-up in a long-running blame game over why the DNC and the federal government did not do more to stop Russian cyber intrusions, which U.S. intelligence agencies now say were part of a covert effort to subvert the election process and damage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.