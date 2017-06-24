UK Parliament: Email system hit by cyberattack

USAT reports;

Hackers hit the email system of the British Parliament in an apparent attempt to break into the accounts of hundreds of MPs, Lords and their staffs, according to a House of Commons spokesperson.

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Rennard also confirmed the attack on Twitter.

The attack prompted security services to shut down access to anyone outside the Palace of Westminster, where the two houses of Parliament meet.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons said "unauthorized attempts" were made to gain access to parliamentary email account, The Independent reported.

The spokesperson said Parliament was working with the National Cyber Security Centre to secure the computer network investigate the incident.

Members of the House of Commons and Lords were informed of the cyberattack Friday night and said they were unable to gain access to their emails on Saturday, The Telegraph reported. It is unclear the exact number of lawmakers affected.