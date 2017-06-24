New details of Russia election hacking raise questions about Obama's response | US news | The Guardian

The Guardian reports;

Barack Obama received an “intelligence bombshell” from the CIA last August warning him that Russian president Vladimir Putin was directing a hacking campaign to tip the presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Based on interviews with more than three dozen current and former senior US officials, the Post’s investigation is likely to renew questions about how Putin’s sneak attack on US democracy was able to happen on Obama’s watch. “By the way,” Trump tweeted on Thursday, “if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 election, it all took place during the Obama admin. Why didn’t they stop them?”

The Post also reports that the Obama administration considered retaliatory options against Moscow including the release of intelligence that might embarrass Putin and planting “cyber weapons” in Russia’s infrastructure, but eventually settled on something less ambitious.

Evidence of Russian meddling mounted as the November election neared. In July 2016, the FBI had opened an investigation of contacts between Russian officials and Trump associates and almost 20,000 emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) were dumped online by WikiLeaks. Trump himself told a press conference in late July: “They probably have her [Hillary Clinton’s] 33,000 emails. I hope they do. They probably have her 33,000 emails that she lost and deleted because you’d see some beauties there.”

The following month, according to the Post, an envelope with “eyes only” instructions was sent by courier from the CIA to the White House. Only Obama and three senior aides were permitted to see it. “Inside was an intelligence bombshell, a report drawn from sourcing deep inside the Russian government that detailed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the US presidential race,” the paper says.