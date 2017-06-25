Sally Yates: Jeff Sessions' War on Drugs Won't Work | Time.com

TIME reports;

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has publicly criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for reinstating harsh mandatory minimum drug sentences aimed at curbing violent crime throughout the U.S.

In a Washington Post op-ed titled "Making America Scared Again Won't Make Us Safer" published Friday, Yates argued that incarcerating low-level drug couriers is counterproductive, expensive and damaging to American communities.

"Not only are violent crime rates still at historic lows — nearly half of what they were when I became a federal prosecutor in 1989 — but there is also no evidence that the increase in violent crime some cities have experienced is the result of drug offenders not serving enough time in prison," Yates wrote.

"Every dollar spent imprisoning a low-level nonviolent drug offender for longer than necessary is a dollar we don’t have to investigate and prosecute serious threats, from child predators to terrorists," Yates continued. "It’s a dollar we don’t have to support state and local law enforcement for cops on the street, who are the first lines of defense against violent crime. And it’s a dollar we don’t have for crime prevention or recidivism reduction within our prison system, essential components of building safe communities."