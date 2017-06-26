Stephen Colbert Appears on Russian TV - Late Show Host Considering Run for President

Esquire reports;

"I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself."

Stephen Colbert is in Russia right now, on assignment for the Late Show, and on Friday night appeared on a Russian late-night show called Evening Urgant, where he took shots of vodka and announced that he, Stephen Colbert, is considering a run for president.

"Okay, I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself," he said.

It wouldn't be the first time. Stephen Colbert fans remembers back in 2008 when he embarked on an official presidential campaign. He didn't win, obviously, but made a fine effort. And, hey, given our country's tendency to elect celebrities with little-to-zero experience in public office, Colbert could have a real shot at the job if he gave it another try.