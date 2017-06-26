U.S. Senate Republicans to issue revised healthcare bill: Senate aide| Reuters

Reuters reports;

U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to issue a revised version of their healthcare bill on Monday, according to a Republican Senate aide, as the chamber's leaders scurried to win support and get the bill passed by a July 4 holiday recess that starts on Friday.

The aide who is familiar with the plan did not provide details of the changes that are in the works for the legislation, which was unveiled last week and immediately criticized by both conservatives and moderates Republicans.

A likely change would be to add a provision to encourage people, mainly those who are young and healthy, to enroll in insurance plans, the Politico website reported.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not comment on whether votes on whatever bill is finally crafted would be held in the full Senate on Thursday, as originally anticipated.