Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 961 Seeds: 5850 Comments: 15177 Since: Oct 2013

U.S. Senate Republicans to issue revised healthcare bill: Senate aide| Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Article Photo

Reuters reports;

U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to issue a revised version of their healthcare bill on Monday, according to a Republican Senate aide, as the chamber's leaders scurried to win support and get the bill passed by a July 4 holiday recess that starts on Friday. 

The aide who is familiar with the plan did not provide details of the changes that are in the works for the legislation, which was unveiled last week and immediately criticized by both conservatives and moderates Republicans.

A likely change would be to add a provision to encourage people, mainly those who are young and healthy, to enroll in insurance plans, the Politico website reported.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not comment on whether votes on whatever bill is finally crafted would be held in the full Senate on Thursday, as originally anticipated.

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor