CBO: 22 million fewer Americans would have insurance under Senate health care bill - Vox

Vox reports;

Under the Senate Republican health care bill, 22 fewer million Americans would have health insurance in 2026, compared with Obamacare, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

As soon as next year, 15 million more Americans would be uninsured, the office found in its analysis of the latest Senate GOP plan. Senate leaders are hoping to press forward with a vote on the bill by the end of the week.

By eventually ending the generous federal funding for Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion and overhauling the entire program’s financing, the Senate bill would cut the program’s spending by $772 billion over 10 years, versus what would be expected under current law.

CBO’s projections would represent an abrupt turn from the trends under Obamacare; the US insured rate had dropped below 11 percent in late 2016. The office has estimated that there are currently 26 million uninsured Americans; that would increase to 49 million by 2026 under the Senate Republican plan, according to CBO.

The Senate revamped the House GOP, incorporating more of Obamacare’s infrastructure while cutting Medicaid more deeply in later years. The House bill had been estimated to lead to 23 million fewer Americans having health insurance.