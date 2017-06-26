Trump asks for apology over Russia probes - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump on Monday asked for an apology over the investigations into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with his 2016 campaign because those probes, which are ongoing, have not publicly turned up any proof of coordination between Trump associates and the Russian government.

In addition, in a flurry of tweets, he also accused his predecessor of purposefully ignoring Russian efforts to interfere in last year’s presidential election for fear of altering the course of an expected victory by Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump won an unexpected victory last November and has seen his administration plagued by swirling controversy stemming from Russia’s campaign of cyberattacks against Democratic targets and investigations into whether the president’s campaign or anyone associated with him colluded with the Kremlin on those attacks.

Trump has regularly derided those investigations as a “witch hunt” and has more recently sought to turn the tables by accusing former President Barack Obama of failing to address Russia’s efforts to impact the electoral process. On Monday, Trump said Obama’s failure to act was not negligent, but a willful effort to aid his preferred presidential candidate.

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win and did not want to ‘rock the boat,’” Trump tweeted. “He didn't ‘choke,’ he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good.”