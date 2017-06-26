Newsvine

U.S. says it appears Syria planning another chemical weapons attack| Reuters

Reuters reports;

The White House said on Monday it appears the Syrian government is preparing for another chemical weapons attack and it warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it conducts such an attack.

The White House statement said preparations by Syria were similar to those undertaken before an April 4 chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians and prompted President Donald Trump to order a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Full story in article... developing.

Related... Buzzfeed;

White House Says Syria May Be Preparing Another Chemical Attack, Warns Assad Will "Pay A Heavy Price"

Five defense officials reached by BuzzFeed News said they not only did not know where the potential chemical attack would come from, but they had no idea that the White House would release its statement. Usually such statements are coordinated across the national security agencies and departments before they are released.

Wow! Local commands didn't know?!

 

