Russia Denounces Trump Chemical Attack Warning to Syria - WSJ

WSJ reports;

Russia hit back angrily on Tuesday at President Donald Trump’s warning to Syria against carrying out another chemical attack, saying such threats by the U.S. were “unacceptable.”

The White House said Monday it had detected possible preparations by the Syrian government to launch another chemical attack and warned that the country’s military and its president, Bashar al-Assad, would “pay a heavy price” if such an assault occurred again.

Speaking hours later in the Russian capital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the White House’s warning to Moscow’s ally in Damascus and said Russia didn’t know what evidence it was based on.

“We consider such threats to a lawful government unacceptable,” Russian news agencies quoted Mr. Peskov as saying.

In the Syrian capital, Mr. Assad’s government had no immediate reaction to the White House warning.

In April, the U.S. fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base that Washington said had played a role in a chemical attack by government forces that killed at least 85 people in a village in Idlib province, according to rescue workers and an opposition monitoring group.