Cyberattacks Hit Global Companies in Europe - WSJ

WSJ reports;

Global businesses, including shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk AMKBY 0.25% A/S, advertising firm WPP Group WPPGY -1.11% PLC and Russian oil company PAO Rosneft, reported significant cyberattacks Tuesday against their computer systems.

It was unclear how, or if, the attacks were related, but they spread simultaneously across Europe—with some early reports of affected companies in the U.S.—on the heels of a global attack in May. That virus, dubbed WannaCry, inflicted most of its damage on European businesses and institutions.

The WannaCry malware locked computer systems that were old or weren’t adequately patched, demanding ransom. The attack hit hospitals in the U.K., car factories in France and smaller businesses across the continent.

An adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister said a version of the WannaCry virus had hit government computer systems in that country on Tuesday, Reuters reported, though the government said shortly after the nation’s most critical systems were safe.

The extent of the operational disruption was unclear at the affected companies.

Russia’s state-controlled oil company, PAO Rosneft, said it was under a “massive hacker attack” that could have serious consequences but said its oil production hadn’t been affected.

Rosneft, the world’s largest publicly listed oil company by production, said it had contacted law-enforcement authorities about the attack. The company’s website was down on Tuesday, but its official Twitter accounts spread news of the attack.