Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Registers as Foreign Agent - WSJ

WSJ reports;

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort registered Tuesday with the Justice Department as an agent of a foreign government, acknowledging for the first time that some of his lobbying work on behalf of Ukraine’s former president was aimed at influencing U.S. policy makers and journalists.

The filing by Mr. Manafort, who for years advised the ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, came after his work in Eastern Europe fell under scrutiny last year at the height of the U.S. presidential election, ultimately leading to his resignation as Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman. His filing also acknowledged that he was paid more than $17 million for his lobbying work for a Ukrainian political party.

Ukraine was the longtime battleground where Russia and the West sought influence in the years before Moscow seized the country's Crimean peninsula and Mr. Yanukovych fled to Russia in 2014

Mr. Manafort, a lobbyist and Republican operative who has cultivated an international client list over the years, is one of several aides to Mr. Trump facing scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several congressional committees, according to people familiar with the matter. Both Mr. Manafort and former Trump administration national security adviser Mike Flynn are being investigated for potential criminal violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, these people said.