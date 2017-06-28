A Lawyer Who Worked For Rod Rosenstein Has Joined The Special Counsel Team Investigating Russia

Buzzfeed reports;There’s been a steady stream of lawyers traveling south this year from the US attorney’s office in Maryland — Rod Rosenstein's old office — to the Justice Department in Washington. Aaron Zelinsky, who worked under Rosenstein, has joined special counsel Robert Mueller III’s team.

The US attorney’s office in Maryland — the office that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ran for 12 years — has been fertile ground for senior Justice Department hires in the Trump administration.

Now, one of the lawyers formerly under Rosenstein’s command has joined the special counsel team that is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and, reportedly, whether Trump attempted to interfere with that probe.

Aaron Zelinsky, who has spent the past three years working for Rosenstein in Maryland as an assistant US attorney, was detailed to special counsel Robert Mueller III’s team in mid-June, a spokesperson for the special counsel’s office confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Zelinsky brings experience as a line prosecutor — he won an award last year for his work in Maryland on organized crime — and on civil procedure, which he’s taught at a law school.

Asked if Rosenstein had recommended Zelinsky to Mueller or played any role in his assignment, a Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment and referred questions about the special counsel team to that office. A spokesperson for the special counsel team also declined to comment. The New Haven Independent first reported Zelinsky’s new position.

Former State Department Legal Adviser Harold Koh, for whom Zelinsky previously worked, said in an email to BuzzFeed News that Rosenstein had “sung his praises.”

“Aaron is an outstanding and fair-minded young prosecutor who will follow the facts and law where they lead. You can count on him to conduct any investigation based on law, not politics,” Koh said.