Trump tirades hit Amazon, NYT, WaPo and CNN - Axios

Axios reports;

In the last few days, President Trump has used his Twitter to aggressively slam media, including CNN, the New York Times, Amazon and Washington Post. Trump loves giving nicknames to the people or news companies he decides to bash:

Why it matters: There has never been a President who so directly attacks specific news agencies the way Donald Trump has, and social media has only made it easier. Watch ABC's Jonathan Karl talk about what it's like covering Donald Trump, here.

The Tweets

In the past 48 hours...

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!