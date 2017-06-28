Officials struggle to convince Trump that Russia remains a threat - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

Washington (CNN)As President Donald Trump lashes out at former President Barack Obama for failing to take a harder line against Russia for election meddling, Trump's own advisers are struggling to convince him that Russia still poses a threat, according to multiple senior administration officials.

"I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it," Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday. "To me -- in other words -- the question is, if he had the information, why didn't he do something about it? He should have done something about it."

But the Trump administration has taken no public steps to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 election. Multiple senior administration officials said there are few signs the President is devoting his time or attention to the ongoing election-related cyber threat from Russia.

"I've seen no evidence of it," one senior administration official said when asked whether Trump was convening any meetings on Russian meddling in the election. The official said there is no paper trail -- schedules, readouts or briefing documents -- to indicate Trump has dedicated time to the issue.

It's a warning some fear the White House isn't taking seriously.