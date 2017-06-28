Burr: Senate panel to get Comey memos - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Senate Intelligence Committee has reached an agreement to receive memos written by former FBI Director James Comey detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told POLITICO on Wednesday.

It had been an open question whether Congress would get access to the memos, which several committees in both the House and Senate have demanded to see.

Comey, who testified before Burr’s panel earlier this month, kept detailed memos about his meetings with Trump, including one in which he says Trump expressed a desire for the FBI to drop its investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey’s testimony on the topic led some Democrats to accuse Trump of attempting to obstruct justice by firing the FBI director when he would not close down the probe, an accusation the FBI is now reportedly investigating.

“I’ve got a commitment,” Burr said when asked whether his panel would get access to the documents. Asked who gave him that commitment, the senator responded: “I’m not going to tell you.”