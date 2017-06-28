Schiff: If Trump doesn't act on Russia, could be dereliction of duty - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

(CNN) - The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee said that if President Donald Trump doesn't act on the threat Russia poses, he could be derelict in his duty to protect the United States.

Earlier Wednesday, former US ambassador to NATO and George W. Bush administration official Nicholas Burns had accused Trump of "dereliction of the basic duty to defend the country" for what he said was Trump's apparent disinterest in Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

CNN's Jake Tapper read the statement to Schiff, then said: "That seems rather strong. What do you think?"

"I would completely agree with that," the California Democrat said on "The Lead" Wednesday. "The national security needs of the country have to come first, they certainly have to come as a higher priority than whatever effect this would have on how he views the legitimacy or the size of his election victory."

The US is "very poorly prepared" if the Russians interfere in the upcoming midterm elections, he added.

"If this President won't acknowledge what happened in his own election, what hope do we have that he will speak out when they do this again?" Schiff asked.

Schiff said the most important thing the US can do to protect itself is to have a "well-informed public," and to "develop a consensus that we didn't have during the last presidential campaign: That we will reject foreign interference, no matter who it helps or hurts."