Why Trump Tweeted About Mika Brzezinski and 'Morning Joe'

Esquire reports;

The President of the United States got out of bed and fired off some tweets this morning. First came the set-up:

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.."

"...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

And so the lowest of low points was reached, 159 days into his presidency.

Here's a pro tip, from one human with a brain to another: Never insult a woman's face, and certainly never do it in a space where 33 million people can see it. It's almost like the president learned nothing from the multiple counts of sexual harassment brought against him during the election, the testimonials of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, the grab-em-by-the-pussy tapes, the marches, his two daughters, and his three different wives. It's almost like he hasn't learned that every criticism need not cut to the core of his masculinity, especially when it regards something as trivial as a fake Time magazine cover. That's what allegedly set him off this morning.