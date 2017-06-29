Grassley: Why hasn't acting FBI chief recused himself on Flynn? | TheHill

The Hill reports;

Grassley sent Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein a letter this week asking what steps he will take to "address the appearance of political and other conflicts of interest."

"[The] evidence and the failure to recuse calls into question whether Mr. McCabe handled the Flynn investigation fairly and objectively, or whether he had any retaliatory motive against Flynn for being an adverse witness to him in a pending proceeding," Grassley wrote.

The letter marks the latest escalation of Grassley's long-running feud with McCabe, whom he accused in early May of casting a "significant cloud of doubt" over the FBI. He called for McCabe to not be allowed to take over the bureau in the wake of former FBI Director James Comey's firing.

According to a Circa news report, cited by Grassley, three former FBI officials heard McCabe making "disparaging remarks about Flynn before and during the time ... [he] emerged as a figure in the Russia case.”

Flynn also offered to testify on behalf of Robyn Gritz, a former FBI official who was fired, in a lawsuit accusing the FBI of sexual discrimination, according to a separate report from Circa, a website that is closely followed by conservative media.