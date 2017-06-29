Dazed GOP bolts Washington in health care disarray - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Senate Republicans skipped town on Thursday afternoon facing stiff internal opposition to their health care proposal and a Fourth of July recess in which critics will pummel their effort to repeal Obamacare.

Though the Senate whirred to life with deal-making between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his members, senators were dazed by the up-and-down week and nowhere near a plan that could get 50 votes. The GOP is planning to write new language to be analyzed by Friday, but were far from reaching a broad agreement as senators had hoped.

“In some ways, we’re going around in circles, but I think we’re getting closer on some elements,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). “This is complex.”

And there’s no guarantee that time back home will make things better.

“Our members seem to have too much information and are almost in mental lockdown,” said one Republican senator, who was perplexed at where the party goes from here. “I can’t imagine going home for 10 days is helpful.”

The best party leaders could hope for was to send a collection of new proposals to the Congressional Budget Office to analyze over the recess that would likely include maintaining Obamacare’s so-called net investment income tax that levels a surcharge on some high-income earners. The money would then be used to help low-income people afford health care.