Hawaii challenges Trump stance on Supreme Court travel ban ruling - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The State of Hawaii is asking a federal judge to rule that the Trump administration's latest plan to carry out President Donald Trump's travel ban executive order defies the ruling the Supreme Court issued on the subject just four days ago.

In a new court filing, lawyers for the state and for a Hawaii Imam say guidance the Trump administration issued Thursday takes too narrow a view of what family relationships qualify to exempt a foreigner from the travel ban and would deny admission to refugees who should be exempt from the ban due to their connections to a U.S. refugee aid agency.

"This Court should clarify as soon as possible that the Supreme Court meant what it said, and that foreign nationals that credibly claim connections with this country cannot be denied entry under the President’s illegal Order," Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin and private counsel Neal Katyal wrote in a motion filed Thursday with U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson.

At about the same time the motion was filed, the Trump administration appeared to beat a partial retreat on one aspect of enforcement of the travel ban. Earlier Thursday, officials said fiancees would enjoy no broad exemption from the directive.