Morning Joe guest blasts Trump: "vulgar pig ... physically disgusting" - Axios

Axios reports;
Advertising executive and television personality Donny Deutsch took "the low ground" on President Trump on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning, lashing out at what he called the president's "obvious misogyny, obvious vulgarity, and obvious stupidity" following yesterday's tweets about Mika Brzezinski. Some of his choice quotes:
- "He's a pig, he's a vulgar pig…he's physically disgusting to look at, that's what I find ironic."
- "He's not mentally okay. This is the man with the nuclear codes — we have to start paying attention to it."
- "Enough is enough with this disgusting, vulgar man…you are doing disgusting things to this country."