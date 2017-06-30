Trump's trade plan sets up global clash over 'America First' strategy - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Trump administration is quietly preparing sweeping new trade policies to defend the U.S. steel industry, a move that could reverberate across global economies and incite other countries to retaliate.

In a bid to keep his campaign promise to crack down on unfair trade practices, President Donald Trump is weighing trade restrictions on steel imports from countries like China, according to two administration officials.

The prospect of new trade restrictions has already added to the souring of the United States' relationship with international allies ahead of a gathering of the G-20 leading economies next month, heightening mounting frustration with Trump's nationalist impulses.

For months, the Trump administration had been unable to settle on a coherent trade policy on everything from NAFTA to steel imports. It’s a result of the continuing tug of war between the administration’s "America First" advisers and advocates of a more global approach that pays heed to U.S. allies. The administration has been debating the issue behind closed doors for months, including in a high-level meeting this week with the president.