'Morning Joe' hosts question Trump's mental state, say he lied in tweets - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the MSNBC hosts at whom President Donald Trump lobbed personal attacks on Twitter Thursday morning, responded Friday in a Washington Post op-ed, writing that the president “is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.”

Trump made regular appearances on the duo’s show, “Morning Joe,” throughout the early phases of his presidential campaign, often calling into the program to talk with Scarborough and Brzezinski, claiming a friendly relationship with both hosts. But that relationship soured as Trump’s campaign progressed, with “Morning Joe” growing increasingly critical of the president’s incendiary rhetoric and Trump responding with attacks against the hosts.

Thursday morning, the president once again attacked Scarborough and Brzezinski, calling the former “psycho Joe” and the latter “low I.Q. crazy Mike.” Of Brzezinski, the president also said she had been “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a meeting the three had at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida around New Year’s Eve.

“President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal. America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president,” the pair wrote in their Post op-ed. “The president’s unhealthy obsession with ‘Morning Joe’ does not serve the best interests of either his mental state or the country he runs.”

Contained within his two tweets about the hosts and their show were multiple falsehoods, Brzezinski and Scarborough wrote. The two did not ask to meet with Trump on three consecutive nights at Mar-a-Lago, as Trump wrote. Instead, Scarborough had come just twice, both times at the president’s request, and Brzezinski had reluctantly joined him just one of those times.