Buzzfeed reports;

Spies Fear Trump's First Meeting With Putin

Moscow believes its leader, ex-spy master Vladimir Putin, can extract major concessions from President Donald Trump when the two meet for the first time next week, European officials tell The Daily Beast.

The officials say their intelligence indicates Putin thinks he can outmaneuver Trump at the G-20 summit, playing on promises of cooperation on areas like counterterrorism to win concessions like a reduction in the raft of sanctions against Russia.

"When you meet Russia, don't give anything away for free," one Western official warned, echoing the fears of many European diplomats ahead of next week's Trump-Putin meeting on the fringes of the G-20 in Germany.

Their misgivings highlight concern that Trump's inexperience and Putin's ability to flatter will slowly degrade the U.S. alliance with Europe over time, and boost Moscow back to near-superpower status while extracting no changes to its aggressive, expansionist behavior.

Trump's administration has been dogged by investigations into Moscow's calculated campaign to influence the 2016 presidential elections in Trump's favor. Before he became president, Trump fawned over the "real leader" in the Kremlin who he hoped would become his "best friend," and he couldn't quite make up his mind whether he had ever met Putin.

In the White House, Trump has been reluctant to publicly blame Russia for the election hacking, while showing no such reticence in publicly rebuking NATO allies for not investing enough in their own defense.