Esquire reports;

A Brief History of Donald Trump's Unsettling Relationship with the National Enquirer

Using the tabloid to allegedly threaten Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough is just the beginning.

The hosts of Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, told an incredible story on Friday morning, alleging that earlier this year top White House staff members warned them that the National Enquirer was prepared to publish a negative article about the MSNBC hosts—but they could prevent it by calling President Donald Trump to apologize for things they'd said about him on their morning show. The pair claim that their families were dragged into the situation when Brzezinski's two daughters were harassed by the tabloid's reporters.

"They said, 'If you call the president up and you apologize for your coverage, then he will pick up the phone and basically spike the story,'" Scarborough said on Friday morning's Morning Joe. Brzezinski said, "Our response was, 'Screw it, let them run it.'"

Though The Daily Beast reports that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was one of the three "officials" who told the MSNBC hosts to talk to Trump about the Enquirer hit piece, Trump responded in a tweet after the segment ran Friday, denying the accusation.

"Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show"

The rest of the morning show segment focused on Trump's vicious Twitter attack on Brzezinski. But the Enquirer anecdote begged the question, why and how would the President of the United States use a supermarket tabloid to apparently attempt to blackmail two morning show hosts?

The answer lies with Trump's longtime friendship with National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Their relationship is detailed in a recent New Yorker feature—and the details are chilling.

Writer Jeffrey Toobin describes Pecker encouraging his writers to look the other way when it came to negative Trump coverage during the campaign, a practice which has continued now that Trump is in office.

"We used to go after newsmakers no matter what side they were on," a former Enquirer staffer told Toobin. "And Trump is a guy who is running for President with a closet full of baggage. He's the ultimate target-rich environment. The Enquirer had a golden opportunity, and they completely looked the other way."

Of course, the tabloid didn't shy away from stories about Trump's opponents during the campaign. They famously published a story linking Ted Cruz's father to John F. Kennedy's assassination—which Trump referenced publicly. (This is ridiculous.)