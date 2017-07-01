The other treaty on the chopping block - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Trump administration is under pressure to pull out of a landmark nuclear arms pact with Russia. Some worry the INF Treaty is the only thing standing in the way of a full-blown arms race.

A fierce debate is brewing inside the Trump administration over whether to withdraw from another international treaty — this one a cornerstone disarmament pact with Russia banning an entire class of nuclear missiles.

The Russian military in February was accused yet again of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which eliminated U.S. and Soviet missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, by deploying a battalion of banned weapons on Europe’s periphery. The Obama administration first reported in 2014 that Russia had tested the banned missile.

Leading Republican hawks are pushing legislation to compel President Donald Trump to take steps to develop new missiles in response — the first steps to jettisoning what is known as the INF treaty, signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. House Armed Services Strategic Forces Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), whose committee oversees nuclear weapons, told POLITICO he thinks it is “irresponsible for us to continue to adhere to a treaty when the only other participant has long moved on from it.”

But there are serious questions inside the Pentagon, State Department and the White House National Security Council — and loud warnings from the architects of the pact — about the consequences of such a move, which some say could spark a full-blown arms race.