The original video and Trump altered video tweeted this morning

This is the original video Trump altered and tweeted this morning.

Link to altered Trump version released in twitter;

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN

CBS: Trump tweet attacks CNN with video showing takedown

WASHINGTON -- President Trump posted a video on Twitter Sunday morning featuring his brief stint on WWE. He tweeted a looped video, showing him running toward a wrestling ring to tackle another person, with the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN.

In the video, the person's head was edited to show the CNN logo in its place, as Mr. Trump topples it to the ground.

The original footage, from 2007, was from when Mr. Trump participated in WrestleMania 23, and the so-called "battle of the billionaires"

The video appeared to be posted on Reddit four days prior to Mr. Trump's early morning tweet, in a sub-Reddit thread called "The Donald."

CNN responded on Sunday, tweeting a quote from Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reading, "The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary."