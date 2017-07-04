Sergey Kislyak out, Anatoly Antonov in as Russian ambassador - Washington Times

Washington Times reports;

Moscow’s mercurial U.S. Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — a central character in the Russian election meddling saga — will soon leave Washington, but his replacement might prove problematic in his own way as the Trump administration tries to find a working relationship with Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov has been tapped to replace the avuncular Mr. Kislyak, a man Russia watchers say is a far more rigid follower of the Kremlin line.

Mr. Antonov, 62, has been a behind-the-scenes player in Moscow’s foreign policy machine who was targeted by the European Union with sanctions for his role in Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. But he also is an outspoken advocate for improving U.S.-Russian relations, as long as Moscow doesn’t have to bend too far.

“He played a central role in the Kremlin’s deception to underreport the number of troops it had in the Crimea operation,” military analyst Alexander Goltz said in an interview from Moscow. “And for that, he is under sanctions by the EU.”

As deputy foreign minister, Mr. Antonov is seen as central to Russia’s resurgent posture in the Middle East — particularly in fostering better relations between Russia and Iran.

“Anatoly is very much a hard-liner and an arms control kind of guy,” said Ariel Cohen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. “But these [ambassadors] are not independent policy people by any means. He will be carrying out the Kremlin’s agenda.”