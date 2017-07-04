Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 969 Seeds: 5916 Comments: 15497 Since: Oct 2013

Russia and China tell North Korea, U.S. and South Korea to embrace de-escalation plan | Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 4:40 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Reuters reports;

Russia and China joined diplomatic forces on Tuesday and called on North Korea, South Korea and the United States to sign up to a Chinese de-escalation plan designed to defuse tensions around Pyongyang's missile program.

The plan would see North Korea suspend its ballistic missile program and the United States and South Korea simultaneously call a moratorium on large-scale missile exercises, both moves aimed at paving the way for multilateral talks.

The initiative was set out in a joint statement from the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries issued shortly after President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held wide-ranging talks in the Kremlin.

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor