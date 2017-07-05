How one strain of macho theology leads to a church choir singing "Make America Great Again" - Vox

Vox reports;

The history of “muscular Christianity” goes back a century before Trump

“In America,” President Donald Trump told adoring crowds this weekend, “we worship God, not government.”

The answer, from thousands of supporters? “USA! USA!”

Speaking at Baptist megachurch Pastor Robert Jeffress’s Celebrate Freedom Rally, Trump came across equal parts politician and would-be messiah.

The First Baptist Dallas Choir sang a song of praise — equal parts hymn and political manifesto — called “Make America Great Again” (pastors can download lyrics and sheet music for worship services).

Meanwhile, at this event in Washington, DC, to honor military veterans, Jeffress cast Trump’s election as divine fiat. “In recent years, there have been those who have tried to separate our nation from its spiritual foundation,” he said. “This has caused many of us, especially Christians, to wonder, ‘Is God finished with America?’ Are our best days over? Has God removed his hand of blessing from us?” Not so, said Jeffress. “In the midst of that despair came November the eighth, 2016 … because it was on that day that God declared that the people — not the pollsters — were going to choose the next president of the United States, and they chose Donald Trump.”

Ultimately, Jeffress concluded, God had decided to give America another chance to become great (again), characterizing Trump’s victory as a divine mandate effected through the efforts of the faithful. “Because Christians understood that [Trump] alone had the leadership skills necessary to reverse the downward death spiral our nation was in,” he said. Trump’s own words, though, had somewhat less rhetorical flourish: "The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m president and they’re not.”

Trump’s conflation of religion and politics may not seem so surprising — after all, few politicians in recent American history haven’t resorted to religious rhetoric from time to time. But what’s particularly striking is how intensely Trump the man rather than, say, Trump the Republican or Trump the increasingly pro-life president, figures into the religious right’s comeback story. Trump’s legendary ego, history of sexual misconduct, and theologically dubious behavior (from the infamous “pussy grabbing” video to his ex-wife’s now-retracted rape allegations to his cheating scandals to joking about encouraging Marla Maples to get an abortion) are well known. Nonetheless, at this event, Trump was the object of — to quote the event’s breathless press release — "multiple standing ovations, spontaneous applause and flags being waved in euphoric patriotism,” and those joyful chants of, “USA!” “USA!”