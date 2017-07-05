Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 969 Seeds: 5925 Comments: 15536 Since: Oct 2013

North Korea used a previously unknown missile in its latest launch - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 12:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

North Korea's Tuesday missile launch used a new variant not seen previously by the United States intelligence community, per CNN.

The confusion: Satellite imagery showed North Korea prepping for a KN-17 missile test, a shorter-range type well-known to the U.S., but the missile also included a second stage that allowed it to reach ICBM classification.

Why it matters: While Tuesday's test launch would not have reached the U.S. mainland, the lack of knowledge about this new missile variant raises concerns that North Korea's weapons technology might be more advanced than previously thought.

Go deeper: Axios Expert Voices charts five courses of action for the U.S. confrontation with North Korea.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor