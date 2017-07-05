At least 44 states have rejected the Trump voter fraud commission's sweeping data request - Vox

Vox reports;

At least 44 states have rejected a sweeping information request from President Donald Trump’s “election integrity” commission — including the office of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who’s one of the two men heading the commission and who sent out the request.

CNN surveyed all 50 states after the commission last Wednesday sent out a letter to states asking them to provide all sorts of information about voters, including names, addresses, party affiliation, electoral participation history, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers. CNN found that the great majority of states won’t comply with the full request, including Kobach’s own Kansas and other Republican-controlled states.

In short, most of the states said the request went too far by asking for confidential voter data that shouldn’t be made public. The commission acknowledged in its letter that the information it receives “will also be made available to the public.” It also asked states to upload the information to a website, which some states worried will never be fully secure from hackers.

Based on CNN’s tally, only Colorado, Missouri, and Tennessee seemed to have anything positive to say about the commission’s request. Florida, Hawaii, Nebraska, and New Jersey didn’t return CNN’s requests for comment or are still reviewing the request, and Arkansas and Illinois apparently did not receive the letter yet and refused to comment.