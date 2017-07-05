CNNBlackmail: CNN-Trump wrestling video leads to claims of blackmail

USAT reports;

The viral video of President Trump body-slamming a mocked-up CNN character is not down for the count yet.

The latest: #CNNblackmail trended Wednesday as Twitter users including Trump's family and far-right pundits blasted the network, claiming it had blackmailed the creator of that video into promising to desist.

CNN has often been in the crosshairs of Trump and his supporters, earning the sobriquet "Fake News" and lambasted for anonymously sourced stories about the White House and its allies, one of which led to the resignation of three top investigative journalists at the network.

But that criticism took on a new dimension over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, Trump, from his @realDonaldTrump account and retweeted from the official @Potus presidential account, posted a video showing him during Wrestlemania 23 in 2007 outside the ring, tackling someone and punching them. The video had been doctored so the victim had a CNN logo imposed over his head, and was also edited to add sound.