Kobach complains about reports on voting commission

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice chair of President Donald Trump’s election fraud commission is taking issue with reports that a majority of states are refusing to comply with a request for extensive personal voter information.

Kris Kobach, the vice chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, said in a sharply worded statement Wednesday that news stories stating that 44 states have “refused” to provide voter information to the commission are “patently false” and “more ‘fake news.’”

“Despite media distortions and obstruction by a handful of state politicians, this bipartisan commission on election integrity will continue its work to gather the facts through public records requests to ensure the integrity of each American’s vote because the public has a right to know,” he said.

The commission had requested that states provide it with a list of publicly available voter data, including names, voting history and other information, as permitted under state laws.

Kobach appeared to be referring to a CNN report, which counted a state as non-complying if it said it would not or could not provide every piece of information the commission requested. States have different rules regarding what information can be made public, and many states have agreed to provide some information, but not other data, citing those restrictions.

Indeed, The Associated Press has found that no state so far has said it would provide all the information requested, including Kansas, where Kobach is secretary of state.