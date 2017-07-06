Newsvine

Office of Government Ethics Director resigns - Axios

Walter Shaub, the director of the Office of Government Ethics, announced his resignation on Thursday in a letter to President Trump, effective July 19. Shaub's office clashed repeatedly with Trump's administration, including over the president's relationship to his business empire.

"The great privilege and honor of my career has been to lead OGE's staff and the community of ethics officials in the federal executive branch...I am grateful for the efforts of this dedicated and patriotic assembly of public servants, and I am proud to have served with them."

The Campaign Legal Center also announced that Shaub would be joining the organization as Senior Director for Ethics on July 19.

