Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 971 Seeds: 5945 Comments: 15621 Since: Oct 2013

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte just threatened to eat ISIS militants - Vox

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Vox
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 2:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Vox reports;

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte just threatened to eat ISIS militants.

“I will eat your liver if you want me to,” he ranted. “Give me salt and vinegar and I will eat it in front of you.”

According to the South China Morning Post, on Wednesday night Duterte directed the threat at Abu Sayyaf, an ISIS-affiliated group with a stronghold in the southern island of Mindanao, after the group beheaded two Vietnamese sailors. The sailors’ bodies were recovered on the island on Wednesday.

Duterte was on the island when that news broke, and he proceeded to give an impassioned speech before local officials. “I eat everything. I am not picky. I eat even what cannot be swallowed,” he said.

Known for launching a bloody war on drugs that has killed more than 7,000 people, Duterte has made outrageous comments in the past. He has bragged about personally executing people, compared himself to Hitler, and once called Barack Obama “a son of a whore.”

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor