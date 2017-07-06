Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte just threatened to eat ISIS militants - Vox

Vox reports;

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte just threatened to eat ISIS militants.

“I will eat your liver if you want me to,” he ranted. “Give me salt and vinegar and I will eat it in front of you.”

According to the South China Morning Post, on Wednesday night Duterte directed the threat at Abu Sayyaf, an ISIS-affiliated group with a stronghold in the southern island of Mindanao, after the group beheaded two Vietnamese sailors. The sailors’ bodies were recovered on the island on Wednesday.

Duterte was on the island when that news broke, and he proceeded to give an impassioned speech before local officials. “I eat everything. I am not picky. I eat even what cannot be swallowed,” he said.

Known for launching a bloody war on drugs that has killed more than 7,000 people, Duterte has made outrageous comments in the past. He has bragged about personally executing people, compared himself to Hitler, and once called Barack Obama “a son of a whore.”