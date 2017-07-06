Russia, at U.N., Disputes Findings That North Korea Launched an ICBM - WSJ

WSJ reports;

Stance effectively kills U.S. attempt for an immediate international reaction

UNITED NATIONS—Russia threw a diplomatic curveball at international talks on North Korea on Thursday, disputing conclusions that Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile this week.

Russia’s U.N. mission said in a statement that based on information from its Defense Ministry tracking the missile launch, North Korea had fired a medium-range missile.

Though Russia had expressed doubts about the nature of the missile at an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Russia’s formal stance came as a surprise to diplomats and effectively killed a U.S. attempt to get the international body to react immediately to North Korea’s actions.

The U.S. had drafted and circulated a proposed Security Council press statement that, if approved, would have condemned North Korea’s launch of an ICBM and would have said the Council would examine further action, according to diplomats. Such statements have to be endorsed by all 15 member states of the Security Council.

The Russian U.N. mission statement said the Moscow delegation “cannot agree with the designation of the launch in question as a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.”

Russia said in its statement that it had asked the U.S. mission to adjust the text of the proposed Council statement so it wouldn’t characterize the missile as an ICBM. U.S. diplomats said that was a non-starter.

On Tuesday, people in Seoul watched local TV news showing what was said to be the launch of an ICBM by North Korea. Photo: Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

“We’ve run into obstacle. We are pressing to not get this killed,” said a Security Council diplomat who supports taking action against North Korea.

Security Council diplomats said the U.S. was still negotiating with the Russians and asking the Chinese to intervene and bring Russia on board. The U.S. has pursued a dual-track strategy at the Council: first, issue a press statement and, then, negotiate and put to vote a resolution tightening and expanding sanctions on North Korea.

But in the absence of even a statement, diplomats said, it was difficult to gauge prospects for a resolution. Diplomats said meetings in Hamburg at the summit of leaders from Group of 20 leading nations would be crucial to the outcome of a potential U.N. resolution.